NIA To Train Law Enforcement Agencies In Detecting Terror Networks, Counter-Terrorism Hotspots

New Delhi: The cyber terrorism division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has decided to train the law enforcing agencies of various States across the country in identifying terror networks, along with Counter Terrorism (CT) hotspots, surveillance over the encrypted devices as well dark web besides initiating capacity building programmes.

The development took place after a Parliamentary Committee asked the government to tackle the menace of terror financing in the country and keep on evolving its strategies to be on par with the terrorist organisations.

“To counter acts of terror financing, the government has intensified cyber patrolling for identifying terror networks, along with Counter Terrorism (CT) hotspots, surveillance over the encrypted devices as well dark web besides initiating capacity building programmes for Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs),” government representatives informed a Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs.

The NIA is empowered to probe cases of cyber terrorism under the NIA (Amendment) Act, 2019. A dedicated division namely, the “Anti-Cyber Terrorism Division” has been created in the NIA for focused investigation of offences relating to cyber terrorism, including exploitation of information and communication technologies by terrorists.

“Besides, India hosted a special session of the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee (UNCTC) wherein the overarching theme was countering the use of Internet and drones by terrorist groups. In another meeting, ‘No Money For Terror (NMFT), the issues of emerging technologies in the field of terror financing were discussed,” officials stated.