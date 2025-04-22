ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA To Take Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Case, Team Likely To Visit Site On Wednesday

NIA to take over the Pahalgam terror attack case, with a team set to visit the site on Wednesday. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi "The NIA will take over the Pahalgam terror attack case, and an NIA team is likely to visit Pahalgam on Wednesday," according to sources.

Against the backdrop of a deadly attack on a group of tourists by Pakistan-supported terrorist groups in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, experts from India’s security domain on Tuesday said that the incident was a preplanned attack aiming to attract global attention.

“The terrorists’ organisation always tries to create global attention as far as Kashmir is concerned. When the American Vice President JD Vance is visiting India, they (terrorists) strike to get global attention,” said renowned security expert and former director general of Uttar Pradesh police Sulkhan Singh to ETV Bharat.

According to Singh, the terrorists also attempted to create a fear psychosis among the tourists. “The law-enforcing agencies have taken strong action against terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir. However, to show their presence in the region, they attacked a tourist place,” said Singh.

Initial investigation into the attack that took place at around 2:30 p.m. hinted at the involvement of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba. The outfit has also claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Resistance Front

The Home Ministry has already banned TRF under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in January 2023. The Resistance Front first emerged after the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The TRF recruits cadres from Lashkar and other terror groups. The founder of TRF, Sheikh Sajjad Gul alias Sheikh Sajjad, was also designated as a terrorist by the Central government in 2022.

According to 2022 data, of the total 172 terrorists who were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, 108 were linked to TRF.

The attack coincides with JD Vance’s visit

US Vice President JD Vance is presently paying an official visit to India from April 21 to 24. He is accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the US administration.