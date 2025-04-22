NIA To Take Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Case, Team Likely To Visit Site On Wednesday

New Delhi "The NIA will take over the Pahalgam terror attack case, and an NIA team is likely to visit Pahalgam on Wednesday," according to sources.
Against the backdrop of a deadly attack on a group of tourists by Pakistan-supported terrorist groups in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, experts from India’s security domain on Tuesday said that the incident was a preplanned attack aiming to attract global attention.
“The terrorists’ organisation always tries to create global attention as far as Kashmir is concerned. When the American Vice President JD Vance is visiting India, they (terrorists) strike to get global attention,” said renowned security expert and former director general of Uttar Pradesh police Sulkhan Singh to ETV Bharat.
According to Singh, the terrorists also attempted to create a fear psychosis among the tourists. “The law-enforcing agencies have taken strong action against terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir. However, to show their presence in the region, they attacked a tourist place,” said Singh.
Initial investigation into the attack that took place at around 2:30 p.m. hinted at the involvement of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba. The outfit has also claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Resistance Front
The Home Ministry has already banned TRF under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in January 2023. The Resistance Front first emerged after the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
The TRF recruits cadres from Lashkar and other terror groups. The founder of TRF, Sheikh Sajjad Gul alias Sheikh Sajjad, was also designated as a terrorist by the Central government in 2022.
According to 2022 data, of the total 172 terrorists who were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, 108 were linked to TRF.
The attack coincides with JD Vance’s visit
US Vice President JD Vance is presently paying an official visit to India from April 21 to 24. He is accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the US administration.
Amarnath Yatra from July 3
The Amarnath Yatra 2025, an annual pilgrimage, will begin on July 3 and is scheduled to conclude on August 9. The attack comes as offline registration for the Amarnath Yatra began on April 15. The pilgrimage takes place at the Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The attack is also an attempt to create fear psychosis ahead of the annual pilgrimage for the Amarnath Yatra. I believe our security agencies will take strong action to counter such attacks,” said the retired IPS officer.
The 38-day pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on July 3 from the twin routes, the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter, but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.
Attack on Kashmir’s growing tourism industry
The attack also aimed to target Kashmir’s growing tourism industry. Singh said that the incident was an attempt to disrupt the narrative of prosperity and normalcy by targeting the thriving tourism sector in the Kashmir valley.
Initiative by the Centre to boost tourism in J&K
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat recently informed Parliament that his ministry, under schemes such as ‘Swadesh Darshan’, the ‘National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’, and ‘Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development’, provides financial assistance to state governments, Union Territory administrations, and central agencies for developing tourism-related infrastructure and facilities across various destinations in the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.
“Ministry of Tourism revamped its Swadesh Darshan Scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations following a tourist and destination-centric approach,” Sekhawat said.
