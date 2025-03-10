ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA, Telangana Counter Intelligence Intensify Probe Into Cross-Border Human Trafficking

The probe follows two cases registered by the Hyderabad Police at Khairatabad and Chaderghat police stations on February 24 involving prostitution rackets and human trafficking.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 1:12 PM IST

Hyderabad: A major investigation into international human trafficking and illegal immigration is underway in Hyderabad, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Telangana Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell zeroing in on gangs operating out of Bangladesh.

The probe follows two cases registered by the Hyderabad Police at Khairatabad and Chaderghat police stations on February 24. While the Chadarghat case involves a prostitution racket from West Bengal, the Khairatabad case has exposed a deeper connection to international human trafficking networks from Bangladesh.

Officials suspect a common link between the two cases, leading to an intensified investigation from the perspective of national security.

Azarul Sheikh, the prime accused, is a resident of Kuliya in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. He is believed to be the mastermind behind the trafficking operation. According to initial findings, he helped Bangladeshi nationals illegally cross the border near his village with fees ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per person by falsely promising them livelihood opportunities in India. Many trafficked individuals were later sent to Hyderabad and other cities.

Authorities are particularly concerned that some of these individuals have obtained Indian passports, raising serious national security concerns. The NIA and CI cell are now digging deeper into how these trafficked individuals acquired Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID and driving license.

The Khairatabad Police have taken a total of seven accused, including Azarul Sheikh, into custody for 7–10 days. Officials believe key revelations will emerge from their thorough grilling.

In a significant move, the Hyderabad Police are planning to visit the Bangladesh border to gather intelligence on illegal infiltration routes and other key operatives involved in human trafficking.

With escalating national security concerns, the joint efforts of the NIA, CI Cell and Hyderabad Police aim to dismantle the vast trafficking network and prevent further illegal immigration.

Also Read:

  1. Two Minor Girls From Chhattisgarh Rescued In Bihar's Rohtas
  2. Child Trafficking In Vijayawada: Family Raises Baby 'Bought For Rs 3 Lakh', Police Take Child's Custody After Five Months

Hyderabad: A major investigation into international human trafficking and illegal immigration is underway in Hyderabad, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Telangana Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell zeroing in on gangs operating out of Bangladesh.

The probe follows two cases registered by the Hyderabad Police at Khairatabad and Chaderghat police stations on February 24. While the Chadarghat case involves a prostitution racket from West Bengal, the Khairatabad case has exposed a deeper connection to international human trafficking networks from Bangladesh.

Officials suspect a common link between the two cases, leading to an intensified investigation from the perspective of national security.

Azarul Sheikh, the prime accused, is a resident of Kuliya in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. He is believed to be the mastermind behind the trafficking operation. According to initial findings, he helped Bangladeshi nationals illegally cross the border near his village with fees ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per person by falsely promising them livelihood opportunities in India. Many trafficked individuals were later sent to Hyderabad and other cities.

Authorities are particularly concerned that some of these individuals have obtained Indian passports, raising serious national security concerns. The NIA and CI cell are now digging deeper into how these trafficked individuals acquired Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID and driving license.

The Khairatabad Police have taken a total of seven accused, including Azarul Sheikh, into custody for 7–10 days. Officials believe key revelations will emerge from their thorough grilling.

In a significant move, the Hyderabad Police are planning to visit the Bangladesh border to gather intelligence on illegal infiltration routes and other key operatives involved in human trafficking.

With escalating national security concerns, the joint efforts of the NIA, CI Cell and Hyderabad Police aim to dismantle the vast trafficking network and prevent further illegal immigration.

Also Read:

  1. Two Minor Girls From Chhattisgarh Rescued In Bihar's Rohtas
  2. Child Trafficking In Vijayawada: Family Raises Baby 'Bought For Rs 3 Lakh', Police Take Child's Custody After Five Months

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCYTELANGANA COUNTER INTELLIGENCEBENAGLADESHI INFILTRATORSHYDERABAD POLICEINTERNATIONAL HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.