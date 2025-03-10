ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA, Telangana Counter Intelligence Intensify Probe Into Cross-Border Human Trafficking

Hyderabad: A major investigation into international human trafficking and illegal immigration is underway in Hyderabad, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Telangana Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell zeroing in on gangs operating out of Bangladesh.

The probe follows two cases registered by the Hyderabad Police at Khairatabad and Chaderghat police stations on February 24. While the Chadarghat case involves a prostitution racket from West Bengal, the Khairatabad case has exposed a deeper connection to international human trafficking networks from Bangladesh.

Officials suspect a common link between the two cases, leading to an intensified investigation from the perspective of national security.

Azarul Sheikh, the prime accused, is a resident of Kuliya in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. He is believed to be the mastermind behind the trafficking operation. According to initial findings, he helped Bangladeshi nationals illegally cross the border near his village with fees ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per person by falsely promising them livelihood opportunities in India. Many trafficked individuals were later sent to Hyderabad and other cities.