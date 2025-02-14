NIA Team To Visit US To Extradite Mumbai Terror Conspirator Tahawwur Rana

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Following US approval to extradite a key conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would shortly visit America to bring him back to deliver justice.

The investigative agency has prepared a five-member team led by an inspector general-level officer for the repatriation process.

"The NIA team has already got approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the Ministry of External Affairs in this direction and the team will leave soon," an official said. The extradition of Rana to India was approved by the new US administration of Donald Trump.

Talking to ETV Bharat, former special director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Yashovardhan Jha Azad said that the announcement regarding Tahawwur Rana's extradition is very important for India.

"He was one of the major accused of the terror attack. For the first time, an accused of the Mumbai terror attack will be extradited. This is very important," said Azad.

India has been pushing for a long time to extradite Rana from the US. "This is a major success for India as justice will be delivered against him (Rana)," said Azad.

A joint statement issued after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Washington DC made the announcement for the extradition of Rana.

"Recognizing a shared desire to bring to justice those who would harm our citizens, the U.S. announced that the extradition to India of Tahawwur Rana has been approved," the joint statement read.

"The leaders further called on Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai, and Pathankot attacks and ensure that its territory is not used to carry out cross-border terrorist attacks," it added.

According to the joint statement, the leaders also pledged to work together to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems and to deny access to such weapons by terrorists and non-state actors. On January 21, the US Supreme Court rejected 63-year-old Rana’s review petition against his extradition.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman is accused of playing a key role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks which killed 174 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreigners. More than 300 others were also injured in the terror attacks that took place in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Rana was also a close accomplice of David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a Pakistani-origin US citizen who had done reconnaissance of the potential targets of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. The joint statement also highlighted a united fight against terrorism.

"The leaders reaffirmed that the global scourge of terrorism must be fought and terrorist safe havens eliminated from every corner of the world. They committed to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups, including Al-Qa’ida, ISIS, Jaish-e Mohammad, and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba in order to prevent heinous acts like the attacks in Mumbai on 26/11 and the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021," the statement read.

Referring to the issue of fighting Khalistani and narco-terrorism as well as illegal immigration networks, both the leaders committed to strengthening law enforcement cooperation to take decisive action against illegal immigration networks, organised crime syndicates, including narco-terrorists human and arms traffickers, as well as other elements who threaten public and diplomatic safety and security, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both nations.

"As far as the issue of Khalistani terrorism is concerned, this issue has already been rejected in Punjab. However, in the name of Khalistani terrorism, the conspirators (Gurpatwant Singh Pannun) keep mobilising gullible youths. People migrate for temporary work abroad, especially in Canada, the UK, US and do support the Khalistani. In such a situation, the joint statement issued after the meeting between Modi and Trump is highly significant," said Azad.

“We can expect that the US will not allow its soil to be used by the Khalistani,” Azad added. Referring to the issue of Pakistan-backed terrorism, Azad said that the US administration under the leadership of Donald Trump would definitely put pressure on Pakistan.