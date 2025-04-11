By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took 18-day custody of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana on Thursday evening, on the orders of the Special Court in New Delhi.

The anti-terror agency had produced Rana before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House after formally placing him under arrest on his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, following his successful extradition from the US.

Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured.

NIA had secured Rana’s extradition from the US following years of sustained efforts and after the terror mastermind’s last-ditch efforts to get a stay on his extradition from the US failed.

Rana was brought to New Delhi this evening, escorted by teams of NSG and NIA, comprising senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles, US.

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Sent To NIA Custody For 18 Days (ANI)

The extradition finally came through after Rana’s various litigations and appeals, including an emergency application before the U.S. Supreme Court, were rejected. With the coordinated efforts of India’s Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, along with the relevant authorities in the United States, the surrender warrant for the wanted terrorist was eventually secured, and the extradition was carried out.

NIA had worked closely with its counterparts in the FBI, USDoJ and other agencies through the entire extradition process, marking a major step in India’s efforts to bring individuals involved in terrorism to justice.