NIA Takes Over Cyber Terrorism Case Involving Gujarat Teenager

Ahmedabad: The probe into an alleged cyberterrorism case involving 18-year-old Jasim Shahnawaz Ansari has been officially handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The case was transferred to the NIA on Friday from the Ahmedabad unit of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) following the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A resident of Nadiad, Ansari was arrested by Gujarat ATS for allegedly coordinating Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on over 50 government websites between April and May 2025.

Some of the websites were linked to defence, finance, civil aviation, urban development, and several state governments. His cyber attacks were intensified after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.