NIA Takes Over Cyber Terrorism Case Involving Gujarat Teenager

Ahmedabad: The probe into an alleged cyberterrorism case involving 18-year-old Jasim Shahnawaz Ansari has been officially handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The case was transferred to the NIA on Friday from the Ahmedabad unit of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) following the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
A resident of Nadiad, Ansari was arrested by Gujarat ATS for allegedly coordinating Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on over 50 government websites between April and May 2025.
Some of the websites were linked to defence, finance, civil aviation, urban development, and several state governments. His cyber attacks were intensified after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Investigating officers claimed that Ansari operated through a Telegram group called ‘AnonSec’ along with a group of juveniles. They would allegedly discuss launching coordinated DDoS attacks aimed at overwhelming government websites with artificial traffic.
Ansari is trained in Python programming via YouTube and other open-source tools from GitHub, which helped the group and members avoid detection, they said.
After the details came to the fore, an FIR was registered by the Gujarat ATS under Sections 43 and 66F of the Information Technology Act, relating to cyber terrorism.
Officials said that the scope of the investigation would be expanded with the takeover of NIA. “The agency will explore national and international linkages behind the cyberattacks,” they said.
