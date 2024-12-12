ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Seized Documents, Electronic Devices In Connection With JeM Online Radicalisation Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday seized several incriminating documents, electronic devices including mobile phones, pen drives, CDs, hard disks etc following a pan-India search conducted in connection with online radicalisation process of the Pakistan based terrorist organisations, an official said.

The searches were carried out at multiple locations in Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and Gujarat. "The NIA conducted searches at 19 locations in 8 states across the country in a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror conspiracy case,” an official said.

It is understood that the searches, relating to the case RC-13/2024/NIA/DLI, were conducted at the premises of suspects/close aides of an accused Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi alias Ayubi, a Jaish-e-Mohammad operative who was arrested from Assam’s Goalpara district on account of his incriminatory role in the case.

Ayubi was taken into custody in October this year for disseminating propaganda material associated with JeM, and radicalising and recruiting youth into the Jamaat outfit inspired by JeM.

The locations at which the searches were conducted today were Goalpara (Assam), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Amravati (Maharashtra), Jhansi, Bareilly, Deoband, Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Sitamarhi (Bihar), Hooghly (West Bengal), Baramulla, Reasi, Budgam, Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir), Dungarpur (Rajasthan), and Mehsana (Gujarat). The Home Ministry on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the online radicalisation process of the Pakistan based terrorist organisation.