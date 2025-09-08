ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Searches Underway At 22 Locations In Five States, JK In Terror Conspiracy Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 22 locations across five states and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The searches are being conducted in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, apart from J&K in connection with the agency's probe into a terror conspiracy case, they said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the searches are underway in Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama districts, according to the officials. These searches are being carried out with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF, officials added.

The killing of 9 pilgrims and injuries to several others by terrorists in Reasi district of Jammu division on June 9, 2024, is also being investigated by the NIA, and some people harbouring the terrorists responsible for the Reasi attack have been arrested.

The investigation of the terror attack carried out by Pakistan-backed LeT terrorists on April 22 in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam was also handed over to the NIA. Twenty-six people, including 25 tourists and a local Pony owner, were killed in the Baisaran meadow attack.