NIA Searches Underway At 22 Locations In Five States, JK In Terror Conspiracy Case
NIA searched 22 locations across five states and Jammu and Kashmir in a terror conspiracy case on Monday.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 9:40 AM IST|
Updated : September 8, 2025 at 10:35 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 22 locations across five states and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The searches are being conducted in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, apart from J&K in connection with the agency's probe into a terror conspiracy case, they said.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the searches are underway in Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama districts, according to the officials. These searches are being carried out with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF, officials added.
The killing of 9 pilgrims and injuries to several others by terrorists in Reasi district of Jammu division on June 9, 2024, is also being investigated by the NIA, and some people harbouring the terrorists responsible for the Reasi attack have been arrested.
The investigation of the terror attack carried out by Pakistan-backed LeT terrorists on April 22 in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam was also handed over to the NIA. Twenty-six people, including 25 tourists and a local Pony owner, were killed in the Baisaran meadow attack.
Three Pakistani terrorists, Suleman, Jibran and Hamza Afghani were killed by the joint forces on July 28, 2025. These three LeT terrorists were killed in the foothills of Mahadev Peak in the higher reaches of Dachigam National Park in the Harwan area of Srinagar district.
The Army called the operation against these three terrorists ‘Operation Mahadev’ after they were identified as the terrorists who had carried out the Baisaran terror attack. These three Pahalgam terrorists who were killed during 'Operation Mahadev' were identified and tracked with the help of photographs recovered from a mobile phone seized by the security forces after an encounter in south Kashmir in 2024, officials confirmed after the operation.
