LeT-Linked Terror Funding Case: NIA Searches Two Locations In Jammu And Kashmir

Representational image.
By PTI

Published : August 14, 2025 at 11:07 PM IST

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at two locations in Srinagar and Handwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir in a terror funding case relating to 'The Resistance Front' (TRF), a proxy outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The searches, conducted at the houses of arrested persons on Wednesday, led to the seizure of crucial documents related to the case, which NIA took over from the state police in May this year, a statement said on Thursday.

Two persons were earlier arrested in the case by the state police. During investigation, NIA had uncovered a foreign trail of funds, which is being probed extensively.

Investigations have further revealed that local youth were being instigated into anti-national activities and were being funded by the terror outfits, said the statement issued by the NIA, without citing further details. Both LeT and TRF are proscribed terrorist organisations.

