NIA Recovers Live IED From Assam's Lakhimpur District

By ETV Bharat English Team

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered a live IED in Lakhimpur district, Assam. The explosive, planted by ULFA (I) terrorists as part of a conspiracy to disrupt Independence Day celebrations, was found early in the morning. It was subsequently defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad of Assam Police, according to an NIA statement.

National Investigation Agency (ETV Bharat)

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday recovered a live IED from the Lakhimpur district of Assam. The explosive, placed by ULFA (I) terrorists as part of their Independence Day disruption conspiracy, was recovered early this morning by an NIA team, a statement issued by the NIA said. It was later defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad of Assam Police.

The NIA found out about the bomb during the investigation into a case relating to the previous recovery of IEDs from North Lakhimpur district by the Assam Police on August 15 this year. The state police had swung into action following the release of a video by Ulfa chief Paresh Baruah declaring a ‘military’ protest by the banned terror outfit across Assam on I-Day. He had also called for a public boycott of the Independence Day celebrations, warning of dire consequences if people disobeyed the instructions.

The NIA, which took over the investigation from the state police on September 17, found out that the ULFA (I) leadership had coordinated the placement of several IEDs to trigger blasts at multiple locations across Assam to protest against the celebrations of Independence Day, 2024, and to strike terror in the minds of people, as part of a larger conspiracy.

Investigations into the case RC-04/2024/NIA/GUW further revealed the involvement of one Girish Baruah alias Gautam Baruah and his associates in the movement and placement of IEDs in North Lakhimpur district. Baruah was traced and arrested by NIA from Bengaluru on September 24 and had, on examination, disclosed the location of the live as yet unrecovered IED in North Lakhimpur. He told NIA that the IEDs had been arranged and planted at the behest of one Aishang Asom alias Abhijit Gogoi and other top leadership of the anti-talk faction of the Ulfa called Ulfa (Independent).

