NIA Raids Three Places In South Kolkata For Espionage Links

Kolkata: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted simultaneous raids and search operations at three places in Kolkata in connection with the recent arrest of an assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for allegedly leaking sensitive and classified information to the Pakistan intelligence agencies.

Park Circus, Mominpur and Ekbalpur, all in South Kolkata, were the places searched extensively by the anti-terror agency. The main raid took place at the office of a tour and travel agency, located on the Diamond Harbour Road. The owner of the agency has been summoned to the NIA's Kolkata office on Monday for questioning.

Sources said some transactions from the bank account of NIA were found to be suspicious as their destinations were traced to Pakistan. The NIA sleuths, after reaching the office of the tours and travel agency, immediately seized the mobile phone of the owner and examined different messages and transactions made through it. Thereafter, they also checked the computers and other paper documents at the office.

Recently, it came to light that Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Rani Malhotra, who has been arrested on charges of espionage and passing on secret information to Pakistan intelligence agencies, visited several important places in Kolkata and the outskirts with a fellow YouTuber from Bengal. During her tour to Kolkata in February this year, she visited some popular Biriyani joints in the northern fringes of the city at Barrackpore, a cantonment township, which has bases of both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. West Bengal Police Academy is also located there. During their tour, they also attended a marriage function of another fellow YouTuber at Liluah in the Howrah district. Immediately after her tour to Kolkata, Malhotra went to Pakistan.

Apart from Kolkata, the NIA also raided several places in eight states like Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Assam.

The searches yielded several gadgets, incriminating financial documents and other sensitive materials, which are being thoroughly examined for leads to the espionage racket being run by Pakistan-based operatives as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy.