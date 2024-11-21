ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Jammu In Terrorist Infiltration Case

Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday launched raids in Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terrorists' infiltration from across the border, sources said.

The raid is currently going on in eight locations across these districts.

Giving details, officials said that a case was registered with NIA regarding infiltration of Pakistani terrorists into these areas including a blast in Udhampur and the raids are being conducted in the homes of few surrendered militants and few alleged over ground workers of militants.

NIA officials were accompanied by local police and paramilitary personnel.