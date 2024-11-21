ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Jammu In Terrorist Infiltration Case

Sources said that the NIA launched raids at eight locations across Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur and Reasi districts.

Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday launched raids in Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terrorists' infiltration from across the border, sources said.

The raid is currently going on in eight locations across these districts.

Giving details, officials said that a case was registered with NIA regarding infiltration of Pakistani terrorists into these areas including a blast in Udhampur and the raids are being conducted in the homes of few surrendered militants and few alleged over ground workers of militants.

NIA officials were accompanied by local police and paramilitary personnel.

Further details are awaited.

The raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) comes a week after the federal probe agency attached the immovable property of Adil Manzoor Langoo, an accused in the killing of two non-locals in February this year.

The probe agency also claimed to have recovered “weapons of commission and ammunition from the 10 Marlas property located in Zaldagar, Srinagar”. The said property was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 as per a NIA spokesperson.

As per the NIA spokesperson, accused Langoo was allegedly linked with ‘The Resistance Front (TRF)’, an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and was arrested on February 12. A charge sheet was filed against Langoo, who is currently lodged in the Srinagar Central Jail, and other accused in August.

