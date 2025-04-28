NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Jammu And Kashmir In Terror Funding Case

Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids in 13 different locations in Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terror funding case.

According to sources, among the houses raided by the NIA, are those of terrorists currently operating from Pakistan.

Since the killings of 26 tourists in Pahalgam on April 22, security agencies have launched an offensive against terrorists all over Jammu and Kashmir.

The raids by the NIA come a day after the federal probing agency officially took over the Pahalgam terror attack case following orders from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

An official spokesperson for the NIA said on Sunday that the probe agency teams, which have been camping at the terror attack site since Wednesday, have intensified the search for evidence.

The teams, overseen by an IG, a DIG and an SP from the anti-terror agency, are examining the eyewitnesses who had seen the horrifying attack unfold before their eyes at the peaceful and picturesque Baisaran valley.

"The eyewitnesses are being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir," the NIA said.

"The entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists. The teams, aided by forensic and other experts, are checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy that led to the horrendous attack that has shocked the nation," it added.