NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Bihar Over Suspected Naxal Activities

Patna: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at five locations in Bihar on Thursday in connection with unlawful activities involving Naxal members in the Aurangabad district. The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into a case initially registered on August 7, 2023, and re-registered by the NIA on September 26, 2023, sources said.

According to a prior FIR, the case involves the arrest of two individuals, Rohit Rai, also known as Prakash, and Pramod Yadav, by Bihar Police. They were apprehended near the village of Dihuri Nahar within the Goh Police Station jurisdiction on August 7. The arrests were based on reliable information linking the two men to the proscribed CPI (Maoist) organisation.

During their arrest, authorities recovered two country-made pistols, 15 live rounds, and booklets related to the CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zonal Sangathnic Committee. Both Rai and Yadav admitted to their association with CPI (Maoist), a banned organisation in India. They further revealed details of a meeting held on June 8, 2023, with other Naxal cadres, during which it was decided to extort money, or "levy," from local contractors and brick kiln owners to fund CPI (Maoist) activities.

The two individuals also disclosed that they were heading to the village of Sosuna for another meeting of Naxal cadres. The gathering, which was to take place at Pramod Yadav's house, was intended to finalise further strategies for their illegal activities, the FIR stated. The original case was registered under several sections of the Arms Act, including 25 (1-b)a, 26, and 35, as well as sections 13, 16, 18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act). The Central Government, recognizing the gravity of the situation and its implications for national security, transferred the case to the NIA for a more thorough investigation.

The FIR highlights the severe charges against the arrested individuals. It reads, "The Central Government has received information regarding registration of FIR no. 271/2023 dated 07.08.2023 at PS-Goh, District-Aurangabad, Bihar under sections 25 (1-b)a, 26, 35 of Arms Act and sections 13, 16, 18, 20 of UA(P) Act relating to arrest of two persons Rohit Rai @ Prakash and Pramod Yadav, associated with CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation, near the road heading towards Pema, from village- Dihuri Nahar (PS-Goh) by Bihar Police."

"The Central Government is of the opinion that a Scheduled Offence under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, has been committed, and having regard to the gravity of the offence and grave ramifications on national security, it is required to be investigated by the National Investigation Agency in accordance with the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008", the FIR mentioned.

Following these developments, the NIA re-registered the case on September 26, 2023. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Pratap Singh of the NIA's Patna branch has been appointed as the Chief Investigation Officer, responsible for further probing the case. The investigation is ongoing, and the NIA is expected to continue searching for evidence and tracking down other suspects involved in the case.