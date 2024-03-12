NIA Raids 30 Locations in 4 States, 1 UT in Terrorist-Gangster Nexus

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided nearly 30 locations across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh in connection with a probe in terrorist-gangster nexus case.

The raids were launched early this morning at the premises of the suspects linked with the case on the basis of information received after interrogating accused who were held earlier. In Punjab, searches were held in Bilaspur village in Moga district, sources said. According to official sources, searches were conducted in the four states of Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and the union territory of Chandigarh.

Earlier, on January 6, ED busted a terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler nexus and seized four properties owned by members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. The properties, three immovable and one movable, were attached under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The investigating agency found that all properties were 'proceeds of terrorism' that were used for executing crimes and hatching terror conspiracies.

Earlier, in 2022, the NIA had filed a case against Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates under UA(P)A and it was revealed that their network had spread in several states. The gang was involved in various crimes including murders of renowned singer Sidhu Moosewala and social leaders like Pardeep Kumar as well of extortion from businessmen.

Investigations have revealed that most of the terror conspiracies were hatched in foreign countries by leaders of crime syndicates who operated from prisons in India.