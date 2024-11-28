ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Raids 22 Locations In Global Human Trafficking-Cyber Fraud Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at 22 locations across six states in connection with a global human trafficking case linked to cyber fraud. The raids were launched simultaneously by the NIA sleuths on Thursday in connection with a case registered by the agency in 2024

The crackdown is part of a cyber fraud investigation linked to the fake job offers to youth from Gopalganj, Bihar, who were reportedly lured with abroad job offers. Upon arrival, they were held captive at fake call centres and forced into cyber fraud operations, as per officials. The racket is believed to have international connections in countries like Myanmar and Laos.

There was no immediate confirmation of any arrests during the ongoing NIA raids at the time this report was filed.