NIA Raid: Ambulance Driver Held In Chennai For Recruiting People In ISIS

Alfasith, who was apprehended by the National Investigation Agency ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested an ambulance driver from here for allegedly recruiting people for the ISIS, officials said.

The sleuths of the NIA received information that people were being recruited for ISIS, a banned movement from various districts of Tamil Nadu. Following this, the officials conducted searches at more than 15 places in Chennai and Mayiladuthurai today, they said.

According to officials, a search was conducted at an apartment building on Alagappa Road, Purasaivakkam in Chennai.

The sleuths of the NIA arrested a young man named Alfasith, aged 26 from Mayiladuthurai. He was arrested on charges of recruiting and propagating to the people for the banned ISIS movement, officials added.