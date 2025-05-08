ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Questions Tahawwur Rana On Terror Camps In Pakistan To Crack Pahalgam Attack Case

Security personnel carry out a search operation at Baisaran area following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Pahalgam on April 23. ( File/ANI )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is questioning 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana about terror training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as well as the names of other people involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said. The counter-terror agency has only three days for his interrogation as Rana’s extended custody will expire on May 10.

The NIA sleuths are also expecting to get some ISI officials' names from Rana, who influenced Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), the terror organisation which attacked Mumbai in 2008.

Officials believe that information about PoK-based terror camps will also help the anti-terror agency in investigating the Pahalgam attack.

“As Rana was associated with LeT and the Pahalgam attack carried out by the TRF, an offshoot of LeT, any information related to the terror camps in Pakistan would help us in the Pahalgam case,” they said.

On the completion of police custody on May 10, Rana will be shifted to Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

During ‘Operation Sindoor’, which was carried out by the Indian armed forces in nine terror camps at several places in Pakistan and PoK, a terror camp named Markas Taiba at Muridke (belonging to LeT), which was situated 18-25 km away from the international border, was destroyed.