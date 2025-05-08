NIA Questions Tahawwur Rana On Terror Camps In Pakistan To Crack Pahalgam Attack Case

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is questioning 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana about terror training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as well as the names of other people involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said. The counter-terror agency has only three days for his interrogation as Rana’s extended custody will expire on May 10.
The NIA sleuths are also expecting to get some ISI officials' names from Rana, who influenced Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), the terror organisation which attacked Mumbai in 2008.
Officials believe that information about PoK-based terror camps will also help the anti-terror agency in investigating the Pahalgam attack.
“As Rana was associated with LeT and the Pahalgam attack carried out by the TRF, an offshoot of LeT, any information related to the terror camps in Pakistan would help us in the Pahalgam case,” they said.
On the completion of police custody on May 10, Rana will be shifted to Tihar Jail under judicial custody.
During ‘Operation Sindoor’, which was carried out by the Indian armed forces in nine terror camps at several places in Pakistan and PoK, a terror camp named Markas Taiba at Muridke (belonging to LeT), which was situated 18-25 km away from the international border, was destroyed.
Terrorists involved in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack were trained in this camp situated in Pakistan. Ajmal Kasab and David Headley were also trained in this camp.
“We are trying to get some more credible information about the presence of terrorist camps in Pakistan during our interrogation with Rana,” a senior NIA official told ETV Bharat on Thursday.
Earlier, Headley had disclosed the Karachi set-up and the Nepal set-up of the LeT and Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) to the NIA sleuths when a team travelled to the US and questioned him in June 2010.
According to the information provided by Headley, the Karachi and Nepal set-up was run by Major Abdul Rehman Hashim Syed, alias Pasha, another key accused and handler in the 26/11 attacks case.
The Karachi set-up, according to Headley, had local Indian boys for carrying out attacks, and it had the complete backing of ISI. Similarly, LeT also had a Karachi set-up, which was controlled by Sajid Mir (the main ISI handler linked to the case) and had Maharashtra- and Gujarat-based boys.
The official said that to date, Rana, a Pakistan-born Canadian citizen, has been cooperating during his interrogation with the agency.
“He (Rana) is cooperating with the agency during the interrogation,” said advocate Piyush Sachdeva to ETV Bharat.
Sachdeva said that once the duration for police custody of Rana is over, he will be sent to judicial custody at Tihar jail.
