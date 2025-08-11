ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Presses For Death Penalty To Yasin Malik In Terror Funding Case; Delhi HC Seeks Kashmir Separatist's Response

A division bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Shalinder Kaur asked Malik to appear virtually in the next hearing scheduled on November 10.

Police and security personnel escort pro-independence party Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik (3R) to a sentencing hearing at Patiala house court in New Delhi on May 25, 2022.
Police and security personnel escort pro-independence party Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik (3R) to a sentencing hearing at Patiala house court in New Delhi on May 25, 2022. (File/AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 11, 2025 at 5:50 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in an appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking death penalty for him in a terror funding case. Malik has been asked to respond within four weeks.

A division bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Shalinder Kaur asked Malik to file his response in the appeal within four weeks while listing the next hearing for November 10.

The court has given clear instructions that Malik should be sent a notice and should appear virtually to present his arguments in the case. In August, 2024, the court had directed Malik to appear virtually not physically for the hearings given a security threat.

On Monday, the bench directed the jail authorities to present him virtually on November 10. Malik had rejected the court's suggestion to appoint a lawyer on his behalf last year and said that he wanted to argue the case in person.

Life Imprisonment In Terror Funding Case

In May 2022, a trial court convicted Yasin Malik in the terror funding case and sentenced him to life imprisonment. But the special judge observed that the crime failed to qualify for the rarest of the rare cases. Malik had pleaded guilty and decided not to contest the charges.

Malik's conviction came after the court framed charges against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case in March, 2024.

Besides Malik, the NIA has also charged Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Salahuddin, Rashid Engineer, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmad Shah @ Fantoosh, Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate.

The NIA has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court demanding death penalty for Malik.

Read More:

  1. 'Ensure Proper VC Facility At Jammu Court': SC To J&K High Court Registrar In Yasin Malik Case
  2. SC Directs Yasin Malik To Virtually Appear In Jammu Court From Tihar On March 7

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in an appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking death penalty for him in a terror funding case. Malik has been asked to respond within four weeks.

A division bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Shalinder Kaur asked Malik to file his response in the appeal within four weeks while listing the next hearing for November 10.

The court has given clear instructions that Malik should be sent a notice and should appear virtually to present his arguments in the case. In August, 2024, the court had directed Malik to appear virtually not physically for the hearings given a security threat.

On Monday, the bench directed the jail authorities to present him virtually on November 10. Malik had rejected the court's suggestion to appoint a lawyer on his behalf last year and said that he wanted to argue the case in person.

Life Imprisonment In Terror Funding Case

In May 2022, a trial court convicted Yasin Malik in the terror funding case and sentenced him to life imprisonment. But the special judge observed that the crime failed to qualify for the rarest of the rare cases. Malik had pleaded guilty and decided not to contest the charges.

Malik's conviction came after the court framed charges against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case in March, 2024.

Besides Malik, the NIA has also charged Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Salahuddin, Rashid Engineer, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmad Shah @ Fantoosh, Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate.

The NIA has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court demanding death penalty for Malik.

Read More:

  1. 'Ensure Proper VC Facility At Jammu Court': SC To J&K High Court Registrar In Yasin Malik Case
  2. SC Directs Yasin Malik To Virtually Appear In Jammu Court From Tihar On March 7

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI HIGH COURT ON YASIN MALIKTERROR FUNDING CASEYASIN MALIKKASHMIRYASIN MALIK DEATH PENALTY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Different Drink This! Bamboo Leaf Brew Is The New Beverage From Assam's Tea Gardens

Raksha Bandhan Pipalantri Way: Where Trees Are Brothers And Girl Child's Birth Is Celebrated By Planting 111 Saplings

Ladakh’s 400-Year-Old Hanle Monastery: A Fortress Of Faith And Forgotten Battles

INTERVIEW | Rajshri Deshpande: 'I Would Rather Earn Respect On Set Than Trending Online'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.