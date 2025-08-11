NIA Presses For Death Penalty To Yasin Malik In Terror Funding Case; Delhi HC Seeks Kashmir Separatist's Response

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in an appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking death penalty for him in a terror funding case. Malik has been asked to respond within four weeks.
A division bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Shalinder Kaur asked Malik to file his response in the appeal within four weeks while listing the next hearing for November 10.
The court has given clear instructions that Malik should be sent a notice and should appear virtually to present his arguments in the case. In August, 2024, the court had directed Malik to appear virtually not physically for the hearings given a security threat.
On Monday, the bench directed the jail authorities to present him virtually on November 10. Malik had rejected the court's suggestion to appoint a lawyer on his behalf last year and said that he wanted to argue the case in person.
Life Imprisonment In Terror Funding Case
In May 2022, a trial court convicted Yasin Malik in the terror funding case and sentenced him to life imprisonment. But the special judge observed that the crime failed to qualify for the rarest of the rare cases. Malik had pleaded guilty and decided not to contest the charges.
Malik's conviction came after the court framed charges against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case in March, 2024.
Besides Malik, the NIA has also charged Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Salahuddin, Rashid Engineer, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmad Shah @ Fantoosh, Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate.
The NIA has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court demanding death penalty for Malik.
Read More: