ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Presses For Death Penalty To Yasin Malik In Terror Funding Case; Delhi HC Seeks Kashmir Separatist's Response

Police and security personnel escort pro-independence party Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik (3R) to a sentencing hearing at Patiala house court in New Delhi on May 25, 2022. ( File/AFP )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in an appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking death penalty for him in a terror funding case. Malik has been asked to respond within four weeks.

A division bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Shalinder Kaur asked Malik to file his response in the appeal within four weeks while listing the next hearing for November 10.

The court has given clear instructions that Malik should be sent a notice and should appear virtually to present his arguments in the case. In August, 2024, the court had directed Malik to appear virtually not physically for the hearings given a security threat.

On Monday, the bench directed the jail authorities to present him virtually on November 10. Malik had rejected the court's suggestion to appoint a lawyer on his behalf last year and said that he wanted to argue the case in person.

Life Imprisonment In Terror Funding Case