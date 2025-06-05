ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Opposes Mumbai Terror Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana's Plea To Speak To Family, Cites Risk Of Info Leaks

NIA stated before the court that if Tahawwur Rana is allowed to speak to his family, he might share sensitive information with them.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 12:22 AM IST

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed the petition of Tahawwur Rana, accused and conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, seeking permission to speak to his family while being in custody.

Filing its response in the Patiala House Court here, NIA expressed apprehension that if Tahawwur Rana is allowed to speak to his family, he might reveal sensitive information before them. After the NIA submitted its reply, Special Judge Chander Jeet Singh scheduled the next hearing for June 9.

The court has also directed the Tihar Jail administration to file its response by June 9.

Notably, on April 24, the Patiala House Court had rejected a similar petition filed by Tahawwur Rana in which he had sought permission to talk to his family members.

Rana has been sent to judicial custody until June 6, following his arrest by NIA in the evening of April 10, as soon as he landed at Delhi's Palam Air Force base. A team of Indian agencies had gone to the US to bring back Rana after the US Supreme Court rejected his review plea against extradition. His voice and handwriting samples were submitted in the court on May 3.

Rana has been accused of helping his childhood friend David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, in the 2008 terror plot. Both of them also studied in the same school. Headley's movement in India was reportedly made easier because of support from Rana, who had opened a business office in Mumbai to facilitate his operations.

As per reports, Rana allegedly conspired with Headley and Pakistan-based terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) to carry out the 26/11 attack, which lasted for nearly 60 hours, killing as many as 166 people. The attackers targeted several prime locations including a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre.

