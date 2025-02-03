ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Opposes Interim Bail Plea Of Jailed J&K MP Rashid Engineer In HC

NIA opposed in the Delhi HC a plea by jailed J&K MP Rashid Engineer for interim bail in a terror-funding case to attend Parliament.

NIA Opposes Interim Bail Plea Of Jailed J&K MP Rashid Engineer In HC
File photo of Rashid Engineer (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 7:44 PM IST

New Delhi: The NIA on Monday opposed in the Delhi High Court a plea by jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer for interim bail in a terror-funding case to attend Parliament. In its response to Engineer's plea before Justice Vikas Mahajn, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it was a classic case of misuse of the interim bail provision ought to be used sparingly when intolerable grief and suffering was displayed by the accused concerned.

Rashid's interim bail plea is scheduled for February 4. He has sought interim bail to attend the budget session of Parliament, which began on January 31, and concludes on April 4. Rashid was elected from the Baramulla constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is lodged in Tihar Jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror-funding case.

The ED filed a money laundering case against the accused persons on the basis of the NIA's FIR, which accused them of "conspiring to wage war against the government" and fomenting trouble in the Kashmir valley.

Cases of the NIA and the ED also involve Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin and others.

