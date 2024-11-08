ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Launches Major Operation To Identify Ulfa-I Members And Overground Workers In Assam

New Delhi: India’s premier anti-terror agency, NIA, has started an extensive analysis of the forward and backward linkages to identify perpetrators and over ground workers (OGWs) of banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Ulfa-I).

A senior NIA official told ETV Bharat on Friday that the initiative will help the law enforcement agencies to detect and nab the Ulfa members and its supporters. “Analysis of forward and backward linkages will help in identifying perpetrators of violence and over ground workers (OGWs) of Ulfa (I),” the official said.

Such OGW of terrorist organisations in Jammu & Kashmir has always been a big challenge during counter terror operations. Apart from providing logistic support to the members of the terrorist organisation, such OGW also provide sensitive information of security forces to the terrorist organisation.

“As far as Assam is concerned, we have started identifying such overground workers or sympathisers of Ulfa-I,” the official said. He said that members of several NGOs and civil society organisations in Assam are also under the trader of the security agencies.

“We have inputs that people from different walks of life are helping the Ulfa-I. The recovery of several bombs during the Independence Day celebrations in Assam have substantiated our claim,” the official said.

It is worth mentioning that the security agencies in Assam especially the NIA have unearthed several bombs, planted by Ulfa-I from different places of the State.