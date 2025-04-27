ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Investigation Update In Pahalgam Terror Attack: Agency Examining Eyewitnesses, Piecing Together Sequence of Events

The eyewitnesses are being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events, the NIA spokesperson said.

Army officials brief Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Pahalgam terrorist attack
Army officials brief Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Pahalgam terrorist attack as he arrives at Baisaran meadow, the site of the attack on tourists, in Pahalgam on April 23, 2025 (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 27, 2025 at 10:34 AM IST

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun the process of formally taking over the Pahalgam terror attack case, in which 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, were shot dead on April 22.

In a statement on Sunday, the agency said that following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, NIA teams, which have been camping at the terror attack site since Wednesday, have intensified the search for evidence.

"The teams, overseen by an IG, a DIG and an SP from the anti-terror agency, are examining the eyewitnesses who had seen the horrifying attack unfold before their eyes at the peaceful and picturesque Baisaran valley," it said.

The eyewitnesses are being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir, the NIA spokesperson said.

The entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists, it added. "The teams, aided by forensic and other experts, are checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy that led to the horrendous attack that has shocked the nation," the spokesperson said.

Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly holidaymakers from other states.

Following the attack, tourists emptied Pahalgam and returned to Srinagar, from where most of them flew out of Kashmir. The attack has brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a major conflict as terrorists responsible for the attack were allegedly part of 'The Resistance Front' (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

