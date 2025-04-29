Pahalgam Terror Attack | NIA Interrogates Local Zipline Operator

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday interrogated the local zipline operator who was found chanting 'Allahu Akbar' when the terrorists started shooting the tourists at Pahalgam meadows. The anti-terror agency detained and interrogated the zipline operator after a video of a Gujarat based tourist was circulated in the social media.
The tourist, who survived the attack, alleged that the operator pronounced "Allahu Akbar" three times moments before the firing began, raising suspicions about his role. The tourist Rishi Bhatt, who captured a video of his ziplining experience, said he heard gunfire shortly after the operator's chants. In the video, Bhatt is seen ziplining as the sound of gunshots rings out in the background.
Meanwhile, the sleuths of the NIA have been interrogating atleast 10 arrested terrorists and over ground workers (OGW) associated with different Pakistan backed terrorist organisations active in Jammu & Kashmir.
The interrogation, according to an official aware of the development, is necessary to unearth details about the dastardly terror attack that took place in Pahalgam on April 22.
It is also interrogating two terrorist associates, who were apprehended by a joint teams of CRPF, Special Operation Group, Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu & Kashmir police from Gundbal forest in Bandipora on March 12.
"The NIA is trying to get information on the involvement of all people involved in the terror attack which took the lives of 26 innocent civilians at Pahalgam. The agency is interrogating at least 10 arrested terrorists and OGW arrested by the security agencies in the last two months to connect the dots in the Pahalgam attack," the official told ETV Bharat on Tuesday. The agency which took over the case on Sunday already formed at least two teams including officials from Jammu & Kashmir police to investigate the incident.
Accordingly, one team is involved in the questioning of the eye witness and another team is visiting the spot and interacting with the local populations. The agency has been asked by the Union Home Ministry to expedite the investigation on a fast-track basis. "The NIA has been asked to compile a complete dossier over the incident at the earliest," the official said.
NIA teams, which have been campaigning at the terror attack site since Wednesday, have intensified the search for evidence. The NIA teams, overseen by an IG, a DIG and an SP from the anti-terror agency, are closely scrutinising the entry and exit points for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists.
The teams, aided by forensic and other experts, have already collected several pieces of evidence exposing the terror conspiracy. The NIA investigation has found the involvement of the OGWs led local terror module operating in south Kashmir involved in the Pahalgam attack.
Meanwhile, investigations into the Pahalgam terror attack have revealed that Hashim Musa, a Pakistani terrorist who led the attack is a former commando from Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG). Musa’s army background and other details into the Pahalgam attack came to the fore following questioning of several OGWs.
Musa was also involved in the terror attacks at Gagangir in Ganderbal which took place on October 1 last year. "Musa's involvement in several other terror related incidents have also come to the fore during interrogation of the OGWs," another official said. Initial report indicated that the Pahalgam attack was carried by atleast four terrorists including two foreign and two local terrorists.
Musa, now a top leader of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir to carry out attacks on both security forces and non-locals. Along with Musa, Ali Bhai from Pakistan was also involved in the attack.
The involvement of two local terrorists namely Adil Thoker and Asif Shaikh have been found in the attack. The investigation has found that the OGWs guided the Pahalgam attack team and arranged logistics including shelter and possibly helped in transportation of weapons used in the attack.
"The NIA is presently interrogating the OGWs to find out more details about the attack," the official said.
