Pahalgam Terror Attack | NIA Interrogates Local Zipline Operator

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday interrogated the local zipline operator who was found chanting 'Allahu Akbar' when the terrorists started shooting the tourists at Pahalgam meadows. The anti-terror agency detained and interrogated the zipline operator after a video of a Gujarat based tourist was circulated in the social media.

The tourist, who survived the attack, alleged that the operator pronounced "Allahu Akbar" three times moments before the firing began, raising suspicions about his role. The tourist Rishi Bhatt, who captured a video of his ziplining experience, said he heard gunfire shortly after the operator's chants. In the video, Bhatt is seen ziplining as the sound of gunshots rings out in the background.

Meanwhile, the sleuths of the NIA have been interrogating atleast 10 arrested terrorists and over ground workers (OGW) associated with different Pakistan backed terrorist organisations active in Jammu & Kashmir.

The interrogation, according to an official aware of the development, is necessary to unearth details about the dastardly terror attack that took place in Pahalgam on April 22.

It is also interrogating two terrorist associates, who were apprehended by a joint teams of CRPF, Special Operation Group, Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu & Kashmir police from Gundbal forest in Bandipora on March 12.

"The NIA is trying to get information on the involvement of all people involved in the terror attack which took the lives of 26 innocent civilians at Pahalgam. The agency is interrogating at least 10 arrested terrorists and OGW arrested by the security agencies in the last two months to connect the dots in the Pahalgam attack," the official told ETV Bharat on Tuesday. The agency which took over the case on Sunday already formed at least two teams including officials from Jammu & Kashmir police to investigate the incident.

Accordingly, one team is involved in the questioning of the eye witness and another team is visiting the spot and interacting with the local populations. The agency has been asked by the Union Home Ministry to expedite the investigation on a fast-track basis. "The NIA has been asked to compile a complete dossier over the incident at the earliest," the official said.

NIA teams, which have been campaigning at the terror attack site since Wednesday, have intensified the search for evidence. The NIA teams, overseen by an IG, a DIG and an SP from the anti-terror agency, are closely scrutinising the entry and exit points for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists.