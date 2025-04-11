ETV Bharat / bharat

Challenges Before NIA While Grilling Mumbai Terror Attacks Conspirator Tahawwur Rana

New Delhi: As the sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) started interrogation of 26/11 Mumbai terror conspirator Tahawwur Rana in New Delhi, the agency might face several challenges during the investigation.

Rana (64), who has been extradited from the US by a special chartered flight on Thursday to New Delhi has earlier told the US court that he has been suffering from several health issues including chronic asthma, Parkinson's disease, heart ailments, suspected bladder cancer, and cognitive decline.

In fact, Rana’s legal team in the US had earlier cited such medical conditions in a last-ditch attempt to block his extradition.

Significantly, a special NIA court on Thursday while announcing an 18-day NIA remand of Rana also asked the agency to ensure a medical check-up of the accused every 48 hours to monitor his health.

Health Experts Opinion

Older adults are predominantly affected by chronic asthma, Parkinson’s disease, various organ cancers, heart ailments, and cognitive decline.

“The likelihood of developing these conditions rises with age due to natural physiological changes, prolonged exposure to environmental and lifestyle-related risk factors, and a reduced capacity for cellular repair and regeneration. Chronic asthma often persists or worsens over time, while age-related neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and dementia become increasingly common. Heart conditions, especially coronary artery disease, are more prevalent in the elderly due to vascular ageing and lifestyle factors. Additionally, cancers such as bladder cancer are more frequently diagnosed in older individuals, particularly men,” said Dr Tamorish Kole, renowned health expert and Chair of the Clinical Practice Committee at the International Federation for Emergency Medicine told ETV Bharat.

Parkinson’s disease - a major challenge

Parkinson's disease can lead to a decline in cognitive abilities, particularly as the condition advances. “Although it is primarily recognized for its impact on movement — such as resting tremors, muscle stiffness, and slowed mobility — it also affects various aspects of brain function,” said Dr Kole.

He said that many individuals with Parkinson’s disease experience mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which may involve difficulties with attention, memory, and executive functions like planning and decision-making. In advanced stages, some may develop Parkinson’s disease dementia, a condition that significantly impairs thinking, reasoning, and memory.

Medications of Parkinson's disease

Medications for Parkinson’s disease focus on boosting or mimicking dopamine, a neurotransmitter. The most common is levodopa, often combined with carbidopa.

“Other options include dopamine agonists (like pramipexole, ropinirole), MAO-B inhibitors (such as selegiline, rasagiline), and COMT inhibitors (like entacapone). Amantadine may help with tremors and dyskinesia, while anticholinergics are sometimes used for tremor control. Treatment is tailored by doctors to each patient’s needs and disease stage,” said Dr Kole.

Meanwhile, the NIA officials have rolled up their sleeves for an extensive grilling of Rana for his major involvement in the Mumbai terror attack.

The agency, according to the sources, will ask questions related to the Mumbai attack and his role, his (Rana’s) connections with the Lashkar e Toiba, Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) and ISI.