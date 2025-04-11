NIA Forms Team To Interrogate Rana, Probe 26/11 Conspiracy

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The extradited 26/11 terror conspirator Tahawwur Rana will be interrogated by a team of 12 National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, including the agency’s director general Sadanand Date, in a special cell situated at the NIA headquarters in the national capital, sources said.
NIA took 18-day custody of Rana on Thursday evening, on the orders of the Special Court in New Delhi. The anti-terror agency had produced Rana before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House after formally placing him under arrest on his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, following his successful extradition from the US.
The high-level team that will interrogate Rana will also include two Inspector Generals (IGs), one Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and one Superintendent of Police (SP). “Only 12 members related to the investigation will have access to the cell in which Rana will be lodged,” an official said.
Apart from DG Date, the other interrogators include Ashish Batra (IG), and Jaya Roy (DIG). During interrogation, according to the sources, they will try to verify and ascertain the facts and other documents that are already in possession of the Indian security agencies investigating the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.
“Rana will be shown crucial evidence linked to the terror attacks, including recorded voice samples, photos, videos, and emails, which were gathered during the investigation,” the official said.
These pieces of evidence are expected to play a critical role in uncovering further details in the case, including Rana’s involvement with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley and his connections to the Pakistani Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
“Rana’s interrogation may also disclose the involvement of several other characters in the ghastly attack in Mumbai,” the official said.
According to the official, Rana will also be questioned for details about his interactions with the so-called ‘project manager’ of the attack, Sajid Mir. This Pakistan-based terrorist was reportedly in India at the time of the terror attacks.
