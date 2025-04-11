ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Forms Team To Interrogate Rana, Probe 26/11 Conspiracy

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The extradited 26/11 terror conspirator Tahawwur Rana will be interrogated by a team of 12 National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, including the agency’s director general Sadanand Date, in a special cell situated at the NIA headquarters in the national capital, sources said.

NIA took 18-day custody of Rana on Thursday evening, on the orders of the Special Court in New Delhi. The anti-terror agency had produced Rana before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House after formally placing him under arrest on his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, following his successful extradition from the US.

The high-level team that will interrogate Rana will also include two Inspector Generals (IGs), one Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and one Superintendent of Police (SP). “Only 12 members related to the investigation will have access to the cell in which Rana will be lodged,” an official said.

Apart from DG Date, the other interrogators include Ashish Batra (IG), and Jaya Roy (DIG). During interrogation, according to the sources, they will try to verify and ascertain the facts and other documents that are already in possession of the Indian security agencies investigating the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.