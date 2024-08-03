ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Files Chargesheet against 2 Naxalites for 'Supplying' Arms and Ammunition to Target Security Forces

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against two Naxals before the Special Court, Jagdalpur, under sections of the IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and UA(P) Act. The arrested Naxal cadres belong to the Kuyemari Area Committee of the banned terrorist organization CPI (M).

Representational Image
Representational Image (File Photo)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two accused persons in a case related to the arrest of two Naxal cadres of the Kuyemari Area Committee of the banned terrorist organization CPI (M). They were arrested while carrying weapons. Also, both of them were carrying explosives to target the security forces.

Who are the accused? : The accused persons have been identified as Vinod Avalam and Ashu Korsa. The chargesheet was filed before the Special Court, Jagdalpur, under sections of the IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and UA(P) Act.

Both the accused persons are members of CPI (M). They have been found involved in a conspiracy to attack security forces. Both were arrested from Mujalgondi village of Kanker district with weapons and other objectionable material. Both the accused named in the chargesheet were engaged in the security of senior leaders of CPI (M) and were part of the supply team. Along with other cadres of CPI (Maoist), they were planning to attack the security forces. Investigation is going on in this case.

Where was the arrest made: On specific information, the NIA team conducted a raid in the remote areas of Kanker namely Mulajgunde, Kalmuche, Amabeda and arrested both the accused. Prohibited items were also recovered from them. These people, along with their organization, were preparing for a major attack.

