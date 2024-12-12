NIA Detains Two In Maharashtra Over Links With Pakistan-Based Agencies, JeM

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday detained two persons in Maharashtra over their alleged links with Pakistani agencies and the militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The action comes as the probe agency conducted raids at 19 locations across the country in the alleged terror nexus case. One of the accused, Syed Musaf Syed Musa (27), was apprehended from the Chhaya Nagar area of Amravati. Citing an initial probe, officials alleged that Syed Musaf had been in touch with Pakistan-based agencies and militant groups for the past several months. He would contact them through various online applications, they said.

The NIA also apprehended a youth, Kamran Ansari, from the Khodi Gram Panchayat area of Bhiwandi. He is also accused of being in touch with Pakistani agencies and militant outfits. Both Syed Musaf and Kamran are being interrogated by the police, suspecting them of being part of a bigger conspiracy and anti-national activities, officials said, adding that the detainees had been on the NIA radar for a long time.

On Thursday, the NIA reportedly conducted raids at 19 locations across five states as part of a probe into a terror conspiracy case involving JeM. The searches were held in states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, as well as the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The militant outfit was accused of radicalising youth and spreading terror in India.