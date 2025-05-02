ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Cracks Down On Khalistani Network: 17 Locations Raided, Explosives And Devices Seized

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched multiple premises linked with gangster Happy Passian, who is connected with Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, at various locations across Punjab in a case of Babbar Khalsa International operatives’ conspiracy.

According to the NIA, Happy is believed to be the mastermind behind the series of recent grenade attacks at various police stations and police posts in Punjab and Haryana.

A total of 17 locations came under the NIA’s scanner in the districts of Gurdaspur, Batala, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Faridkot on Thursday, leading to the seizure of several incriminating materials, including mobile phones, digital devices and documents.

The searches were conducted in the case RC-21/2023/NIA/DLI at the premises of suspects linked to Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian and his nodes based in various countries. Harpreet Singh is currently in USA, and is a key operative of Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Rinda.

Rinda’s network of operatives, spread across various countries, has been actively involved in recruiting India-based associates for carrying out terrorist activities, as per NIA investigations.