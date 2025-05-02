NIA Cracks Down On Khalistani Network: 17 Locations Raided, Explosives And Devices Seized

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched multiple premises linked with gangster Happy Passian, who is connected with Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, at various locations across Punjab in a case of Babbar Khalsa International operatives’ conspiracy.
According to the NIA, Happy is believed to be the mastermind behind the series of recent grenade attacks at various police stations and police posts in Punjab and Haryana.
A total of 17 locations came under the NIA’s scanner in the districts of Gurdaspur, Batala, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Faridkot on Thursday, leading to the seizure of several incriminating materials, including mobile phones, digital devices and documents.
The searches were conducted in the case RC-21/2023/NIA/DLI at the premises of suspects linked to Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian and his nodes based in various countries. Harpreet Singh is currently in USA, and is a key operative of Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Rinda.
Rinda’s network of operatives, spread across various countries, has been actively involved in recruiting India-based associates for carrying out terrorist activities, as per NIA investigations.
Besides recruitment of terror associates, Happy has also been engaged in a criminal conspiracy to provide funds, weapons and explosives to the field operatives of BKI through their associates and acquaintances based abroad, including in Pakistan, the NIA said.
Happy has already been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in the case. NIA, which had registered the case suo moto against BKI operatives on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has so far arrested five accused and chargesheeted three under UA(P) Act.
The anti-terror agency has also arrested 12 others as accused in the case. The accused in the case include Rinda and another designated individual terrorist, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, as well as Happy Passian.
All three, along with six others, are absconders in the case, in which a total of seven absconders have been declared as Proclaimed Offenders. "NIA is continuing with its investigations in the case, and is actively examining the incriminating materials seized during Thursday’s searches," the agency said.
