NIA Court In JK's Kulgam District Issues Proclamation Notice Against Wanted Terrorist

NIA issued a proclamation notice against a wanted terrorist Zakir Ahmad Ganie. The court has granted Ganie 30 days' time to surrender before the authority.

NIA Court In Jammu and Kashmir Kulgam District
Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 4, 2025 at 8:06 PM IST

Updated : October 4, 2025 at 8:14 PM IST

Srinagar: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district has issued a proclamation notice against a wanted terrorist involved in several terror-related activities, police said on Saturday.

Zakir Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Mutalhama, has been actively involved in unlawful and terror-related activities and is wanted in a case registered under relevant provisions of Sections 13, 16, 18B, 20, and 38 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a police spokesperson said.

The Court of Special Judge (designated court under the NIA Act) Kulgam issued the proclamation under Section 84 of BNSS, the spokesperson said. The court has granted Ganie 30 days' time to surrender before the competent authority. In the event of his failure to do so, further proceedings under law shall be initiated.

The spokesperson said prior to the proclamation, the court had already issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Ganie. Acting on the court's directives, a police team pasted the proclamation order at Ganie's residential premises and other conspicuous public places within the village to ensure wide publicity and compliance.

The NIA is functioning as the Central Counter Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency in the country and comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). It was established under the NIA Act, 2008.

