ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Court In JK's Kulgam District Issues Proclamation Notice Against Wanted Terrorist

Srinagar: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district has issued a proclamation notice against a wanted terrorist involved in several terror-related activities, police said on Saturday.

Zakir Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Mutalhama, has been actively involved in unlawful and terror-related activities and is wanted in a case registered under relevant provisions of Sections 13, 16, 18B, 20, and 38 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a police spokesperson said.

The Court of Special Judge (designated court under the NIA Act) Kulgam issued the proclamation under Section 84 of BNSS, the spokesperson said. The court has granted Ganie 30 days' time to surrender before the competent authority. In the event of his failure to do so, further proceedings under law shall be initiated.