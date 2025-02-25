ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Court Convicts Husband, Wife In Naval Espionage Case

New Delhi: A man and his wife have been convicted and sentenced to simple imprisonment by the NIA special court, Visakhapatnam, in the high-profile Naval espionage case linked with Pakistani intelligence agencies, according to an official statement.

The court sentenced Abdul Rehman and his wife Shaista Qaiser to five and a half years of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000, it said. They will have to undergo an additional one-year imprisonment in case of default in payment of fine, the court ordered in its judgement, pronounced after the two pleaded guilty, said the statement issued by the NIA.

The two accused were arrested between December 2019 and June 2020 in the case in which 15 accused have so far been arrested and chargesheeted by the NIA. The NIA investigations revealed that Rehman and Qaiser had operated as agents of foreign intelligence agencies involved in anti-India espionage activities, it said.