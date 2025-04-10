NIA Confirms Successful Extradition Of 26/11 Plotter Rana To India

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday confirmed the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to India.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday successfully secured the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice," a statement issued by NIA said.

The agency further said Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US under proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move. A California district court had ordered his extradition on May 16, 2023.

"Rana then filed multiple litigations in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, all of which were rejected. He subsequently filed a petition for a writ of certiorari, two habeas petitions, and an emergency application before the US Supreme Court, which were also denied. The extradition proceedings were initiated between the two countries after India eventually secured a surrender warrant for the wanted terrorist from the US government," the release read.

NIA was actively assisted by the US Department of Justice, the US Sky Marshal, apart from other Indian intelligence agencies and the NSG, through the process. The Ministry of External Affairs and Home Affairs jointly collaborated with relevant authorities in the US to take the matter to its successful conclusion, the release added.

"Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihad Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured in the deadly attacks," the NIA said.

Both LeT and HUJI have been declared as terrorist organisations by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, it added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Legal Service Authority (DLSA) appointed Advocate Piyush Sachdeva as the defence counsel for Tahawwur Rana.

