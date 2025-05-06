NIA Conducts Searches In Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan In Neemrana Hotel Firing Case; Links To Khalistani Terrorist Revealed

Kotputli-Behror: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams on Monday searched 10 locations across Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan in connection with the ongoing investigations into the firing incident at a hotel in Neemrana in Kotputli-Behror district.

The NIA investigation revealed that Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, Arsh Dalla, who was arrested in regard to a shooting case in Ontario last year, has been orchestrating such incidents of violence in India through his network.

"Around six months back, two miscreants had fired at Hotel Highway King in Molhadia of Neemrana. NIA is currently investigating this case. There is no information about any NIA raid in Adind village of Behror," Kritika Yadav, DSP, Behror said.

According to NIA, on September 8, 2024, two miscreants had fired 35 rounds on the premises of Hotel Highway King, aiming to spread terror and extort ransom from the hotel management. The attackers were identified as members of the Bambiha gang, which was associated with Dalla's terror-gangster network. They used banned weapons and threatened the hotel owner and manager.

The hotel manager said he had earlier received threat calls from international numbers. After taking over the case in December, the NIA recovered electronic devices and other objectionable material from hideouts of several accused. The investigation revealed that the accused were involved in orchestrating terror activities and Dalla and his associates were hatching conspiracies to spread terror and violence on instructions of an associate, Dinesh Gandhi.

The NIA investigation has also revealed that Dalla and his associates used to extort money from businessmen and others to raise funds for Khalistani terrorist organisations.