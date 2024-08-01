ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Conducts Multiple Searches In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry In Ramalingam Murder Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches on the premises of persons suspected to be closely associated with five absconding Proclaimed Offenders (POs) across 15 locations in Tamil Nadu and one location at Karaikal in connection with the NIA case Ramalingam murder case.

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against 18 accused, including the five absconding accused, on August 2, 2019, before the NIA Special Court, Chennai. The NIA Special Court, Chennai, had declared these five absconding accused Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Abdul Majith, Bhurkanudeen, Shahul Hameed and Nafeel Hasan as proclaimed offenders. The NIA has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakhs to the general public and anyone providing information leading to the arrest of the five absconders as proclaimed offenders.

Ramalingam was assassinated on February 5, 2019, in Paku Vinayakam Thoppu, Thanjavur, by members and office bearers of the PFI, who had avenged and conspired to kill him as the victim had intervened in the dawah work and proselytisation carried out by PFI dawah team despatched from Arivagam, Theni, to forcibly convert underprivileged persons in Paku Vinayakm Thoppu.