ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Conducts Multi-State Searches in Terror Case

The NIA is conducting raids at several locations across various states as part of its investigation into a terror case.

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

The NIA is conducting raids at several locations across various states as part of its investigation into a terror case.
representational Image (IANS)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Saturday conducted searches at 22 locations across states as part of its probe against Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists' outfit, officials said. Searches were underway in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Delhi, they said.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Saturday conducted searches at 22 locations across states as part of its probe against Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists' outfit, officials said. Searches were underway in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Delhi, they said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCYJAISH E MOHAMMEDNIA MULTI STATE RAIDSNIA SEARCHES IN TERROR CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.