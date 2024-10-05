New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Saturday conducted searches at 22 locations across states as part of its probe against Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists' outfit, officials said. Searches were underway in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Delhi, they said.
NIA Conducts Multi-State Searches in Terror Case
The NIA is conducting raids at several locations across various states as part of its investigation into a terror case.
representational Image (IANS)
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Saturday conducted searches at 22 locations across states as part of its probe against Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists' outfit, officials said. Searches were underway in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Delhi, they said.