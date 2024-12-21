NIA Chargesheets Two In J&K Arms Seizure Linked To Hizb-ul-Mujahideen

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said that it has filed a chargesheet against two individuals in connection with a Jammu and Kashmir arms and explosives seizure case tied to the banned terrorist group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).

The chargesheet, filed in the NIA Special Court in Jammu, named Waheed Ul Zahoor, the driver of the vehicle from which explosives, arms, and ammunition were seized, along with Mubashir Maqbool Mir.

According to the NIA, the materials were confiscated on June 30, 2024, during a security checkpoint operation in Machipora, Rashidabad, Baramulla. Waheed attempted to flee when signalled to stop, but was apprehended.

Investigations uncovered Waheed’s role as an overground worker (OGW) for HM. Further searches at his residence in Mujgung, Srinagar, unearthed additional incriminating evidence.

The agency, in the statement, further said that during the investigation, Mubashir Maqbool Mir was revealed as a co-conspirator, who was subsequently arrested for providing financial support and aiding in the conspiracy.

The NIA stated that its investigation is going on under case RC-6/2024/NIA/JMU to unravel the full extent of the conspiracy and determine the intended use of the seized arms and materials.