ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Chargesheets Two In J&K Arms Seizure Linked To Hizb-ul-Mujahideen

The NIA confirmed that on June 30, 2024, during a checkpoint in Machipora, Baramulla, Waheed tried to flee, but was apprehended, and explosives were seized.

NIA Chargesheets Two In J&K Arms Seizure Linked To Hizb-ul-Mujahideen
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 56 minutes ago

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said that it has filed a chargesheet against two individuals in connection with a Jammu and Kashmir arms and explosives seizure case tied to the banned terrorist group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).

The chargesheet, filed in the NIA Special Court in Jammu, named Waheed Ul Zahoor, the driver of the vehicle from which explosives, arms, and ammunition were seized, along with Mubashir Maqbool Mir.

According to the NIA, the materials were confiscated on June 30, 2024, during a security checkpoint operation in Machipora, Rashidabad, Baramulla. Waheed attempted to flee when signalled to stop, but was apprehended.

Investigations uncovered Waheed’s role as an overground worker (OGW) for HM. Further searches at his residence in Mujgung, Srinagar, unearthed additional incriminating evidence.

The agency, in the statement, further said that during the investigation, Mubashir Maqbool Mir was revealed as a co-conspirator, who was subsequently arrested for providing financial support and aiding in the conspiracy.

The NIA stated that its investigation is going on under case RC-6/2024/NIA/JMU to unravel the full extent of the conspiracy and determine the intended use of the seized arms and materials.

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said that it has filed a chargesheet against two individuals in connection with a Jammu and Kashmir arms and explosives seizure case tied to the banned terrorist group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).

The chargesheet, filed in the NIA Special Court in Jammu, named Waheed Ul Zahoor, the driver of the vehicle from which explosives, arms, and ammunition were seized, along with Mubashir Maqbool Mir.

According to the NIA, the materials were confiscated on June 30, 2024, during a security checkpoint operation in Machipora, Rashidabad, Baramulla. Waheed attempted to flee when signalled to stop, but was apprehended.

Investigations uncovered Waheed’s role as an overground worker (OGW) for HM. Further searches at his residence in Mujgung, Srinagar, unearthed additional incriminating evidence.

The agency, in the statement, further said that during the investigation, Mubashir Maqbool Mir was revealed as a co-conspirator, who was subsequently arrested for providing financial support and aiding in the conspiracy.

The NIA stated that its investigation is going on under case RC-6/2024/NIA/JMU to unravel the full extent of the conspiracy and determine the intended use of the seized arms and materials.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HIZB UL MUJAHIDEENNIA CHARGESHEETSNIA CHARGESHEETS IN JK ARMS SEIZURE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.