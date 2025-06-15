NIA Chargesheets Three Accused In Punjab Grenade Attack Case With Links To Khalistani Terrorists

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge sheeted three accused in the 2024 case relating to a grenade attack at a police post in Punjab's SBS Nagar district that has been traced to a major conspiracy by the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror outfit, officials said on Sunday.

Yugpreet Singh alias Yuvi Nihung, Jaskaran Singh alias Shah and Harjot Singh alias Jot Hundal, all hailing from Rahon village in SBS Nagar, have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and other related provisions in the charge sheet filed on Saturday before a court in Mohali, Punjab, they said.

The NIA has also launched investigations against KZF chief and designated individual terrorist Ranjit Singh alias Neeta, the outfit's member operative Jagjit Singh Lahiri alias Jagga alias Jagga Miapur alias Hari Singh (currently in the UK), and other unidentified terror operatives, the officials said.

The agency, which took over the case from Punjab Police in March this year, has found that Jagga had recruited Yugpreet Singh through an acquaintance in the UK, according to an official statement. Along with other KZF terrorists and operatives, Jagga had radicalised Yugpreet and "handled him via encrypted messaging applications", it said.

Jagga had also provided Yugpreet over Rs 4.36 lakh of terror funds through a complex chain of Canada-based entities, who have also been identified and examined, said the statement issued by the NIA.

"Yugpreet had, in turn, recruited the other two chargesheeted accused and the trio had carried out the attack at Police Post Asron during the night between 1st and 2nd December 2024," it said.

The three accused had been provided the grenade by their foreign-based handlers earlier in November 2024, the probe agency said.

The NIA is continuing with its investigation in the case, as part of its efforts to destroy KFZ's attempts to carry out terror attacks at law enforcement establishments and sensitive installations, as well as targeted killings in the state of Punjab, the statement said.