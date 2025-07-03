ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Chargesheets CPI (Maoist) Operative For Collecting Levy, Harbouring Cadre

NIA has chargesheeted Rajesh Deogam, involved for supporting a criminal conspirancy of the proscribed organisation to commit terrorist acts.

NIA Chargesheets CPI (Maoist) Operative For Collecting Levy, Harbouring Cadre
Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : July 3, 2025

New Delhi: A CPI (Maoist) operative in Jharkhand was chargesheeted by the NIA on Thursday for handling arms, collecting levy and harbouring the cadre of the banned terror organisation, according to an official statement. Rajesh Deogam of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district was charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the supplementary chargesheet filed before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Ranchi, the statement said.

The chargesheet was filed in a case that was originally registered by the local police against five people, relating to the discovery of a huge amount of money and various incriminating materials pertaining to key CPI (Maoist) member Misir Besra in March 2024, the statement issued by the NIA said.

The NIA, which took over the probe in July 2024, found that Deogam was actively supporting a criminal conspiracy of the proscribed organisation to commit terrorist acts, organise meetings and extort money from contractors and traders, the statement said.

Disclosures by Deogam had led to a seizure of gelatine sticks, along with Rs 10.5 lakh in cash, a walkie-talkie, a Samsung tablet computer, a power bank, a radio set, levy-collection receipts and other incriminating materials, the NIA said, adding that these materials were found buried in the forest areas between Husipi and Rajabhasa villages. Further investigations against the other accused are continuing, it said.

