NIA Chargesheets Two Active Members Of Banned CPI (Maoist) Outfit

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two more accused in a CPI (Maoist) terror-conspiracy case relating to a seizure of gelatine sticks and other incriminating material in Jharkhand, an official statement issued on Friday said.

The accused have been identified as Jaipal Deogam of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district and Budru Padam alias Rohit Padam of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, it said.

The second supplementary chargesheet was filed against the duo before the NIA special court in Ranchi, the statement issued by the probe agency said.

The NIA had seized cash amounting to Rs 10.5 lakh, walkie-talkie sets, a Samsung tablet, a power bank, a radio set, levy collection receipts, pull-through, gelatine sticks and other incriminating things found buried in a forest area between Husipi and Rajabhasa villages in West Singhbhum.

The seizures were made on the basis of the disclosures of accused Rajesh Deogam, who was chargesheeted by the NIA in July. The local police registered the case against five persons in March 2024.