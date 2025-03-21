NIA Charge Sheets Two Maoist Operatives In Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday charge sheeted two accused arrested for their alleged involvement in purchase and supply of explosives by the banned militant organisation CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh.

The anti-terror agency, in its charge sheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Jagdalpur, has named Mantosh Mandal and Sela Nagarjun alias S Nagarjun, both residents of Patnampara in the state's Sukma district.

The two men were identified as alleged supporters/overground workers (OGWs) of CPI (Maoist) and were found to have been actively involved in online purchase of explosives and other necessary items for the proscribed outfit, the NIA said in a statement.

They were found to be in unlawful possession of such material, meant for supply to CPI (Maoist) members in the Jagargunda area of Sukma for preparation of IEDs to use against security forces, it said.

The state police had originally registered the case following the arrest of Mantosh and Sela on September 25, last year. Based on their disclosures, explosive materials, including tiffin bombs, detonators, potassium nitrate, aluminium metal powder etc were recovered, along with other incriminating materials like packaging wrappers, Naxal literature and mobile phones containing incriminating content.

NIA, which re-registered the case on December 23, 2024, is continuing with its further investigations.