NIA Charge-Sheets Key Accused In 2023 Indian High Commission Attack In London

By PTI

Published : 9 hours ago

The key accused was detained in December 2023 by immigration authorities at the Attari border upon his arrival from London via Pakistan, based on a lookout circular against him.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: In a major step in the probe into the 2023 attack at the Indian High Commission in London, the NIA on Thursday charge-sheeted a key accused in the incident, an official statement said. The charge sheet was filed in a special NIA court in Delhi.

Inderpal Singh Gaba, a UK national residing in Hounslow and originally hailing from New Delhi, was charge-sheeted as one of the agitators who actively participated in the anti-India protest on March 22, 2023, in front of the Indian High Commission in London, as part of the Khalistani secessionist agenda, it said.

The accused was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 25 after exhaustive investigations that established his role in the secessionist activity. He was detained in December 2023 by immigration authorities at the Attari border upon his arrival from London via Pakistan, based on a lookout circular against him.

Investigations were then initiated against Gaba and he was asked not to leave the country while the probe continued, according to the NIA statement. During the months-long investigation, the NIA seized his mobile phone and scrutinised the data, including several incriminating videos/photos of the incident, and eventually established his involvement in the incident, it said.

NIA investigations have so far revealed that the attack in London was conspired and perpetrated in retaliation to the action taken by the Punjab Police against Amritpal Singh, chief of Waris Punjab De, with the objective of influencing the crackdown on the outfit and its leader, the statement said. The violent attack at the high commission was aimed at furthering and achieving the cause of Khalistan by secession of the state of Punjab from India, the probe agency said.

