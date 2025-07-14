ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Busts Northeast Terror Plot; Bangladesh, Pakistan Agencies Involved

New Delhi: Investigation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that Bangladesh’s Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) in connivance with Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) have been trying to destabilise India’s Northeastern states by forming two ethnic militant outfits in Tripura, namely the Tripura Ham Bargha Ta Army (THBTA) and Mog National Party (MNP).

What has become a cause of major concern for India’s law-enforcing agencies is the fact that Chittagong (Bangladesh)- based United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF), another rebel outfit, reportedly has come to an understanding with THBTA and MNP.

Ironically, NIA recently charged five Mizoram-based accused for their involvement in supplying weapons and ammunition to armed cadres of the UPDF.

The accused, identified as Lalbiakchunga alias Divid alias David, Lalthawmcheuva alias Thawma, Malsawma alias Malsawma Loncheu, Rualliansanga alias Sanga and Alok Bikash Chakma, have been charged under relevant Sections of BNS, 2023, The UA(P) Act, 1967 and The Arms Act, 1959 and the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Earlier, the Mizoram police seized a huge cache of prohibited arms and ammunition, meant for supply to a Bangladeshi militant group. The case was originally registered on January 15, 2025, by the Mizoram police. NIA, which took over and re-registered the case as RC-05/2025/NIA-DLI two months later, unravelled a criminal conspiracy by the accused to supply the prohibited weapons and ammunition to armed cadres of the UPDF.

The weapons seized from Saithah village, Mamit district, Mizoram, included six AK-47 rifles, 13 magazines and 10050 rounds of ammunition.

“Investigation revealed that the United Peoples Democratic Front has come to an understanding with THBTA and MNP. Now, with support from the state actors in Bangladesh, the insurgent organisations would try to create terror in the northeastern states,” said a senior security official privy to the development.

The THBTA aims to establish a Riang state by carving out Riang-dominated areas of North Tripura. The outfit is headed by Hambai Riang and currently has around 70 cadres. The outfit is being assisted by the Bangladesh Army’s infantry brigade based in Khagrachari.