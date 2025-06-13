ETV Bharat / bharat

BKI Initiates Major Recruitment Drive Of Drug Smugglers And Hardcore Criminals For Terror Activities: NIA

New Delhi: Investigation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that the Pakistan-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has initiated a major recruitment drive of drug smugglers as well as hardcore criminals connected with the underworld by offering them money and arms and ammunition.

The latest initiative of recruitment by the Khalistani terrorist group has come to the fore following interrogations of several arrested BKI members and sympathizers.

“The terrorist organisation has targeted Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to carry out the recruitment drive,” a senior official aware of the development told ETV Bharat on Friday.

Recent investigations conducted over terror activities in India have revealed that terrorist organizations got involved in drug business prompting several banned organisations to recruit those people already engaged in drug trafficking.

“Several gullible youths become attracted towards easy money-making businesses. Taking advantage of the situation, the terrorist outfits kept targeting those youths for terror activities,” the official said.

BKI has been engaged in a criminal conspiracy to recruit and train India-based associates, and to provide funds, weapons and explosives to the field operatives of the terror outfit through their associates and acquaintances based abroad, including in Pakistan. The conspiracy is aimed at carrying out large-scale terror acts on Indian soil, the official said.

It is worth mentioning that the NIA conducted search operations in multiple locations linked with the Babbar Khalsa International in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday.

“BKI’s operatives, based in various countries, were engaged in a criminal conspiracy to recruit and train India-based associates and provide funds, weapons and explosives to the field operatives of the terror outfit. These activities were being carried out through their associates and acquaintances, also based abroad, including in Pakistan. The conspiracy by the foreign-based designated terrorists and handlers was aimed at carrying out terror acts on Indian soil,” the NIA investigation revealed.