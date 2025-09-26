NIA Attaches Immovable Properties Of Terror Operative In Kashmir
On the orders of the NIA special court in Jammu, the agency attached immovable properties of Tariq Ahmad Mir, a chargesheeted accused.
By PTI
Published : September 26, 2025 at 10:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached immovable properties of a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror operative involved in supplying arms and ammunition to active members of the banned outfit for promoting terrorist activities in Kashmir.
On the orders of the NIA special court in Jammu, the agency attached immovable properties of Tariq Ahmad Mir, a chargesheeted accused who was arrested in April in a terror-related case.
The attached properties included a concrete, single-storey residential building built on land measuring 780 square feet and a piece of land measuring eight marlas at Maldera village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in the form of an orchard, a statement issued by the probe agency said.
An associate of Pakistan-based terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's member Syed Naveed Mushtaq, Mir, was chargesheeted before the NIA court in October 2024.
"Today's property attachment was part of NIA's ongoing action against terror networks operating in Kashmir with the aim of disrupting India's peace, stability and harmony," the statement said.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a total of 392 properties belonging to the terrorists, gangsters, Naxalites and other individuals involved in anti-India activities in the last four years. According to government statistics, the highest property (206) was attached in Ranchi, followed by 99 properties in Jammu and 33 properties in Chandigarh.
Read more