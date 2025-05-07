ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Asks People To Share With It Photos, Videos Related To Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday appealed to all tourists, visitors and local people who might have any more information, photographs or videos relating to the Pahalgam terror attack to immediately contact it. The probe agency has already taken possession of a sizable number of photographs and videos showing various aspects of the attack and is examining them, officials said.

NIA, which is officially in charge of the investigation into the terror attack, is keen to examine the content in thorough detail to search for any possible clues to the assailants and their modus operandi, they said.

Tourists and others might have, advertently or inadvertently, seen, heard or clicked some relevant detail that could help NIA unravel the conspiracy behind the unprecedented attack on tourists in Kashmir, officials said.

"It has now decided to scale up its efforts even more intensely to ensure that no useful information or evidence is missed out in its investigation into the horrendous crime against humanity," the NIA said in a statement.