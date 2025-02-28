ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Arrests Key Accused Involved In Trafficking Of Sri Lankan Nationals Into India

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a key absconding accused involved in the trafficking of Sri Lankan nationals into India through Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on false promises of employment in Canada.

Mohamed Ibrahim, who was carrying non-bailable warrants against him, was arrested from Chennai on Friday by the NIA in coordination with Tamil Nadu Police, according to an official statement.

He is the ninth accused to be arrested in the case, registered by the NIA on July 13, 2021. A total of ten accused, including Ibrahim and another absconder Imran Hajjyar, have so far been chargesheeted by the NIA, it said.

The investigations have revealed that Ibrahim played a pivotal role in trafficking two batches of Sri Lankan nationals from Mandapam in the Thoothukudi seashore area, according to the statement issued by the NIA.