NIA Arrests Key Accused Involved In Trafficking Of Sri Lankan Nationals Into India

The NIA arrested a key fugitive on Friday for trafficking Sri Lankan nationals into India with false promises of jobs in Canada.

By PTI

Published : Feb 28, 2025, 9:38 PM IST

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a key absconding accused involved in the trafficking of Sri Lankan nationals into India through Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on false promises of employment in Canada.

Mohamed Ibrahim, who was carrying non-bailable warrants against him, was arrested from Chennai on Friday by the NIA in coordination with Tamil Nadu Police, according to an official statement.

He is the ninth accused to be arrested in the case, registered by the NIA on July 13, 2021. A total of ten accused, including Ibrahim and another absconder Imran Hajjyar, have so far been chargesheeted by the NIA, it said.

The investigations have revealed that Ibrahim played a pivotal role in trafficking two batches of Sri Lankan nationals from Mandapam in the Thoothukudi seashore area, according to the statement issued by the NIA.

He further transported the victims to various places in Karnataka in vehicles and by train, it added.

This was as per the human trafficking syndicate’s modus operandi, which involved picking up of the victims from mid-sea, and then transferring them to small boats in batches before transporting them to holding areas through land routes, the NIA said.

The case was originally registered by the Karnataka Police following raids at guest houses in Mangalore based on credible information, leading to the discovery of Sri Lankan citizens without valid documents, it said, adding the investigations to trace the remaining accused are continuing.

