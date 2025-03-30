ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Arrests Key Accused Involved In Human Trafficking To US Via 'Donkey' Route

The NIA announced that it had detained a key suspect in the illegal transfer of a human trafficking victim to the United States.

The NIA announced that it had detained a key suspect in the illegal transfer of a human trafficking victim to the United States.
Published : Mar 30, 2025

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a key accused involved in sending a man illegally to the US via the 'donkey' route. Gagandeep Singh alias Goldie of west Delhi's Tilak Nagar was nabbed here.

The victim, who hails from the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, was deported back to India earlier this month, NIA said in a statement. He was sent to the US via the infamous 'donkey' route in December 2024, it said.

The term 'dunki,' which is believed to have originated from the word "donkey," refers to an illegal pathway that immigrants take to enter countries like the US without proper documentation. Their risky and arduous travel is usually facilitated by a human trafficking syndicate.

The victim in this case had paid around Rs 45 Lakh to the accused agent for the illegal immigration, as per his complaint. The victim was deported to India by the US authorities on February 15. He filed a complaint against the agent after the deportation.

The case was originally registered by the Punjab Police and taken over by NIA on March 13. NIA investigations revealed that Goldy, who did not possess any licence or legal permit or registration for sending people abroad, had used the "donkey route" and sent the victim to US via Spain, Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico.

"Donkers/associates of Goldie had even beaten up and exploited the victim, besides snatching the dollars he was carrying, during the arduous journey, NIA investigations further revealed," the statement read. (With PTI Inputs)

