ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Arrests Key Accused In 2022 Bhupatinagar Bomb Blast Case

The NIA found out that the blast was a criminal conspiracy relating to the supply of explosives for making crude bombs to spread violence.

NIA Arrests Key Accused In 2022 Bhupatinagar Bomb Blast Case
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 2, 2025, 2:50 PM IST

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more accused in connection with the 2022 Bhupatinagar bomb blast case in West Bengal that claimed three lives, officials said on Sunday.

Pachanan Ghorai, a resident of Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district, was arrested on Friday following sustained efforts by the chief investigating officer of the case, an official statement said.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against the accused during the course of the probe, it added. The high-intensity blast in the house of Raj Kumar Manna killed the owner on the spot, and caused serious injuries to Buddhadeb Manna alias Lalu and Biswajit Gayen, who succumbed to their injuries later, the statement said.

The NIA, which took over the investigation from the state police on December 20, 2022, found out that the blast was the result of a criminal conspiracy relating to the supply of explosives for making crude bombs to spread terror and violence in the area, the probe agency said.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more accused in connection with the 2022 Bhupatinagar bomb blast case in West Bengal that claimed three lives, officials said on Sunday.

Pachanan Ghorai, a resident of Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district, was arrested on Friday following sustained efforts by the chief investigating officer of the case, an official statement said.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against the accused during the course of the probe, it added. The high-intensity blast in the house of Raj Kumar Manna killed the owner on the spot, and caused serious injuries to Buddhadeb Manna alias Lalu and Biswajit Gayen, who succumbed to their injuries later, the statement said.

The NIA, which took over the investigation from the state police on December 20, 2022, found out that the blast was the result of a criminal conspiracy relating to the supply of explosives for making crude bombs to spread terror and violence in the area, the probe agency said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIABHUPATINAGAR BOMB BLAST IN BENGALBHUPATINAGAR BLAST ACCUSED ARRESTS2022 BHUPATINAGAR BOMB BLAST CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.