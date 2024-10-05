ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Arrests JeM Operative During Pan India Raids Across Five States

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested one Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative from Assam’s Goalpara district following a massive pan-India crackdown launched by the anti-terror agency. Identified as Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi alias Ayubi, the JeM operative was arrested for his involvement in patronising anti-India activities on the behest of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation

“The JeM operative was arrested from Goalpara after we conducted raids in five different states in connection with JeM activities,” said a senior official from NIA to ETV Bharat. The agency conducted searches at 26 locations in five states and arrested one person identified as Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi alias Ayubi from Assam.

“Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi aka Ayubi was taken into custody after searches at 26 locations in Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. The accused was arrested on account of his incriminatory role in the conspiracy case RC-13/2024/NIA/DLI,” the official said.

Ayubi will be produced before the NIA Special Court, Patiala House in the national capital. Several other suspects have also been rounded up for questioning. During the searches, NIA teams seized several incriminating documents, electronic devices, pamphlets and magazines.