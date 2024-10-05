ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Arrests JeM Operative During Pan India Raids Across Five States

Following a pan-India search operation, the National Investigation Agency arrested one Jaish-e-Mohammad operative from Assam’s Goalpara district.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested one Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative from Assam’s Goalpara district following a massive pan-India crackdown launched by the anti-terror agency.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested one Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative from Assam’s Goalpara district following a massive pan-India crackdown launched by the anti-terror agency. Identified as Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi alias Ayubi, the JeM operative was arrested for his involvement in patronising anti-India activities on the behest of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation

“The JeM operative was arrested from Goalpara after we conducted raids in five different states in connection with JeM activities,” said a senior official from NIA to ETV Bharat. The agency conducted searches at 26 locations in five states and arrested one person identified as Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi alias Ayubi from Assam.

“Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi aka Ayubi was taken into custody after searches at 26 locations in Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. The accused was arrested on account of his incriminatory role in the conspiracy case RC-13/2024/NIA/DLI,” the official said.

Ayubi will be produced before the NIA Special Court, Patiala House in the national capital. Several other suspects have also been rounded up for questioning. During the searches, NIA teams seized several incriminating documents, electronic devices, pamphlets and magazines.

“These are being examined for further leads and evidence against the suspects whose premises were searched today,” the official added.

The suspects were engaged in radicalising individuals associated with JeM and were engaged in disseminating terrorist-related propaganda, radicalising and recruiting youth into the Jamaat outfit inspired by JeM. These suspects were involved in motivating youth into committing violent terror attacks across India, NIA investigations revealed.

The locations searched by the NIA include Goalpara (Assam), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Jalna (Maharashtra), Malegaon (Maharashtra), Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Delhi, Baramulla (Jammu & Kashmir), Pulwama (Jammu & Kashmir) and Ramban (Jammu & Kashmir).

Read more: NIA Conducts Multi-State Searches in Terror Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested one Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative from Assam’s Goalpara district following a massive pan-India crackdown launched by the anti-terror agency. Identified as Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi alias Ayubi, the JeM operative was arrested for his involvement in patronising anti-India activities on the behest of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation

“The JeM operative was arrested from Goalpara after we conducted raids in five different states in connection with JeM activities,” said a senior official from NIA to ETV Bharat. The agency conducted searches at 26 locations in five states and arrested one person identified as Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi alias Ayubi from Assam.

“Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi aka Ayubi was taken into custody after searches at 26 locations in Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. The accused was arrested on account of his incriminatory role in the conspiracy case RC-13/2024/NIA/DLI,” the official said.

Ayubi will be produced before the NIA Special Court, Patiala House in the national capital. Several other suspects have also been rounded up for questioning. During the searches, NIA teams seized several incriminating documents, electronic devices, pamphlets and magazines.

“These are being examined for further leads and evidence against the suspects whose premises were searched today,” the official added.

The suspects were engaged in radicalising individuals associated with JeM and were engaged in disseminating terrorist-related propaganda, radicalising and recruiting youth into the Jamaat outfit inspired by JeM. These suspects were involved in motivating youth into committing violent terror attacks across India, NIA investigations revealed.

The locations searched by the NIA include Goalpara (Assam), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Jalna (Maharashtra), Malegaon (Maharashtra), Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Delhi, Baramulla (Jammu & Kashmir), Pulwama (Jammu & Kashmir) and Ramban (Jammu & Kashmir).

Read more: NIA Conducts Multi-State Searches in Terror Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JEM OPERATIVE ARRESTEDPAN INDIA RAIDSRAIDS IN FIVE STATESNIA ARRESTS JEM OPERATIVE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.