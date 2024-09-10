ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Arrests Smuggler Muniyad Ali in 2020 Gold Smuggling Case

author img

By ANI

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

Smuggler Muniyad Ali Khan, who had been absconding in the gold smuggling case, was nabbed at Jaipur International Airport after the immigration officials received an alert from Interpol. The NIA accused Muniyad of concealing the gold bars in emergency lights in the check-in baggage of the co-accused.

Smuggler Muniyad Ali held in 2020 Gold Smuggling Case
Smuggler Muniyad Ali held in 2020 Gold Smuggling Case (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi [India]: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested 17th person in the gold smuggling case connected with the seizure of gold bars worth over Rs 9 crore at the Jaipur International Airport in 2020.

Muniyad Ali Khan, who had been absconding and had a standing warrant of arrest issued against him by the NIA Special Court, Jaipur, was nabbed at Jaipur International Airport after the immigration officials received an alert from Interpol.

A Red Corner Notice was also in place against Muniyad, against whom a chargesheet had been filed by NIA in March 2021, along with 17 others.

NIA investigations in the case have revealed that Muniyad, while working in Saudi Arabia, had conspired with co-accused, Sameer Khan, Aizaz Khan, Surendra Kumar Darji and Mohammad Arif, to smuggle gold bars and biscuits into India from the Gulf nation.

As per the NIA officials, Muniyad Ali Khan had concealed the gold bars in the emergency lights in the check-in baggage of the co-accused during his flight. On July 3, 2020, Customs officials at the Jaipur International Airport seized gold bars weighing 18,569.39 grams and valued at Rs 92,382,724. NIA, which had taken over the case on September 22, 2020, is continuing with its investigation.

New Delhi [India]: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested 17th person in the gold smuggling case connected with the seizure of gold bars worth over Rs 9 crore at the Jaipur International Airport in 2020.

Muniyad Ali Khan, who had been absconding and had a standing warrant of arrest issued against him by the NIA Special Court, Jaipur, was nabbed at Jaipur International Airport after the immigration officials received an alert from Interpol.

A Red Corner Notice was also in place against Muniyad, against whom a chargesheet had been filed by NIA in March 2021, along with 17 others.

NIA investigations in the case have revealed that Muniyad, while working in Saudi Arabia, had conspired with co-accused, Sameer Khan, Aizaz Khan, Surendra Kumar Darji and Mohammad Arif, to smuggle gold bars and biscuits into India from the Gulf nation.

As per the NIA officials, Muniyad Ali Khan had concealed the gold bars in the emergency lights in the check-in baggage of the co-accused during his flight. On July 3, 2020, Customs officials at the Jaipur International Airport seized gold bars weighing 18,569.39 grams and valued at Rs 92,382,724. NIA, which had taken over the case on September 22, 2020, is continuing with its investigation.

Last Updated : 14 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIAGOLD SMUGGLINGRAJASTHANSMUGGLERNIA ARREST GOLD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.